Optas LLC Has $457,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Optas LLC grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in SAP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.71. 843,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,033. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $204.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $2.3852 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

