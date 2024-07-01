Optas LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after buying an additional 2,848,268 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after buying an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after buying an additional 833,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after buying an additional 688,304 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,842,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,769. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

