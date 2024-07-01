Optas LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Optas LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 146,588 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Comcast by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,295,786 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $323,495,000 after buying an additional 925,874 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. 38,288,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,560,456. The firm has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

