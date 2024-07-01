Optas LLC Sells 14,218 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Optas LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $18,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after buying an additional 362,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after buying an additional 1,245,802 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,575,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,248,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,821. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

