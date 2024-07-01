Orbler Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69,117.21 (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Orbler has a market capitalization of $66.18 million and approximately $69,117.21 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbler has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbler Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

