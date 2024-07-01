P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.14. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $182.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

