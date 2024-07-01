PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PACS. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PACS Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of PACS stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84. PACS Group has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $934.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACS Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,845,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

