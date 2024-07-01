Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $9.80 on Friday. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.12 million, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park City Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Park City Group by 350,300.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Park City Group during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

