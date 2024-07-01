Park Place Capital Corp Buys New Stake in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY)

Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Park Place Capital Corp owned about 0.57% of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after buying an additional 79,772 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,338,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,000.

Get Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF alerts:

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JUCY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.17. 54,437 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Profile

The Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US treasuries and agency securities, combined with an option writing strategy using equity-linked notes. The fund seeks to provide stability and income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.