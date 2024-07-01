Park Place Capital Corp Sells 2,075 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $105.92. 4,132,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,651. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.69. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $108.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

