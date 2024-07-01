Park Place Capital Corp Sells 846 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Park Place Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,177,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,272,000 after buying an additional 14,277 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $219,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.42 on Monday, reaching $367.93. 1,394,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,578. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $370.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

