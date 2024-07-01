PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PED opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55 and a beta of 0.54. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.13.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. Analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.