PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the May 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:PCK traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $5.82. 79,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 866,798 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 91,721 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 328,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 59,921 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

