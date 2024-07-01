PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the May 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance
NYSE:PCK traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $5.82. 79,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $6.07.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.