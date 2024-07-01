PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 79,740 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 70,465 shares.The stock last traded at $94.32 and had previously closed at $95.07.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average is $95.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORP. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth $3,324,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,414.8% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth $855,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 72.1% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

