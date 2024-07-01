PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Sold by Strata Wealth Advisors LLC

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises 1.8% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. 432,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,625. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.