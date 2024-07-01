Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Trading Down 5.6%

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.43. 459,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 974,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie lowered Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Playtika Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Playtika news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Playtika by 86.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 134,195 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Playtika by 185.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,593 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Playtika by 362.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 225,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 176,913 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Playtika by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,500,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after buying an additional 2,896,619 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

