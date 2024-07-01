Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $132.20 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. Prom has a market cap of $132.20 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for $7.24 or 0.00011471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009439 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,215.24 or 1.00105822 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012329 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00076692 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.49863358 USD and is up 9.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $3,275,793.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

