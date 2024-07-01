ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.30

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.30 and last traded at $61.36, with a volume of 45608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.13.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $748.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $864,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 46,504 shares during the period.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

