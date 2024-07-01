PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Short Interest Update

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.5 days.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of PSGTY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.72. 215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. PT Semen Indonesia has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

