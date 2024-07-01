Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QABSY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.56. 4,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. Qantas Airways has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

