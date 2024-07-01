Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Qantas Airways Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of QABSY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.56. 4,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. Qantas Airways has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $22.63.
About Qantas Airways
