Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Bought by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Quaker Chemical stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.48. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $138.67 and a 12 month high of $221.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $469.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.53 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

