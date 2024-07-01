QUASA (QUA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $478.20

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $164,151.41 and approximately $478.20 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009444 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,149.37 or 1.00141502 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012372 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00076285 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198594 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $773.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.