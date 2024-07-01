Radius Recycling (RDUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.05. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $621.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Radius Recycling to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Radius Recycling Price Performance

Shares of Radius Recycling stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. Radius Recycling has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $36.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $427.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on Radius Recycling

About Radius Recycling

(Get Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.