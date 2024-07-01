Reviewing Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) & U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) and U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atlantic Union Bankshares and U.S.A Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 U.S.A Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.68%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than U.S.A Bank.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S.A Bank has a beta of -24.99, indicating that its stock price is 2,599% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and U.S.A Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares $1.05 billion 2.82 $201.82 million $2.72 12.08 U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than U.S.A Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and U.S.A Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares 19.51% 9.47% 1.12% U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats U.S.A Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides treasury management and capital market, wealth management, private banking, trust, financial and retirement planning, brokerage, investment management, equipment finance, mortgage banking, and insurance products and services. The company offers products and services through full-service branches and ATMs, as well as through its mobile and internet banking. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About U.S.A Bank

As of July 10, 2010, U.S.A Bank was acquired by Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania). U.S.A Bank operates as a community bank in New York. It offers deposit products, Internet banking, ATM cards, consumer loans, and residential and commercial loans. U.S.A Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

