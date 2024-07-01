Reviewing CAVA Group (CAVA) and Its Peers

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) is one of 76 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CAVA Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CAVA Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group 3.75% 5.18% 2.98% CAVA Group Competitors -9.01% -451.74% -5.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $728.70 million $13.28 million 226.23 CAVA Group Competitors $2.16 billion $248.48 million 25.06

This table compares CAVA Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CAVA Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group. CAVA Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CAVA Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 CAVA Group Competitors 556 4847 6357 326 2.53

CAVA Group currently has a consensus target price of $81.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.13%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 17.01%. Given CAVA Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CAVA Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

CAVA Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

