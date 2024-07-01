Robert Holmes Swan Buys 2,941 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NIKE Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.83. 44,281,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,574,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

