Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in June

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,786,200 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 7,077,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,565,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Roche by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Roche by 2.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 251,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000.
Roche Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.67. 1,218,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,655. Roche has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roche
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Roche
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.