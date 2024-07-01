Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in June

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,786,200 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 7,077,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,565,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Roche by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Roche by 2.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 251,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000.

Roche Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.67. 1,218,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,655. Roche has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RHHBY. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roche in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

