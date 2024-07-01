Rockwood Strategic (LON:RKW) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.60

Rockwood Strategic (LON:RKW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Rockwood Strategic Stock Performance
RKW stock traded up GBX 0.61 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 265.99 ($3.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,135. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 257.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 224.83. Rockwood Strategic has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 278 ($3.52).
Rockwood Strategic Company Profile
