Rockwood Strategic (LON:RKW) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.60

Rockwood Strategic (LON:RKW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rockwood Strategic Stock Performance

RKW stock traded up GBX 0.61 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 265.99 ($3.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,135. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 257.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 224.83. Rockwood Strategic has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 278 ($3.52).

Rockwood Strategic Company Profile

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

