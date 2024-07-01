Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.01. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

