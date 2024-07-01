Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

RPRX opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $31.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 29.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 134,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,597,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,508,000 after acquiring an additional 224,261 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

