Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,582,400 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 16,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,529.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.56. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784. Saipem has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

