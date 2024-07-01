SALT (SALT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,446.02

SALT (SALT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, SALT has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $4,446.02 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,835.28 or 1.00047017 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012467 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00075703 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02095757 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3,340.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

