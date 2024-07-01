San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJT opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $189.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 715.03% and a net margin of 89.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0229 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 513,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. 10.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.