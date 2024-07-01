Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sanlam Price Performance

Sanlam stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,951. Sanlam has a 52 week low of C$6.02 and a 52 week high of C$9.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.69.

Get Sanlam alerts:

About Sanlam

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.