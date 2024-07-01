Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sanlam Price Performance
Sanlam stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,951. Sanlam has a 52 week low of C$6.02 and a 52 week high of C$9.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.69.
About Sanlam
