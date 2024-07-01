Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Decreased by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. 1,007,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,431. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

