Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,128 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 16.9% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $33,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,211,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.59. 760,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,196. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $52.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

