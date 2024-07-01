Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,980 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,162. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.