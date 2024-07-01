SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.30

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 13978242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.44 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The firm has a market cap of £6.75 million, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.85.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

