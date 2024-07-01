Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Announces $5.00 — Dividend

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

NASDAQ SNFCA traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 48,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,022. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $187.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

