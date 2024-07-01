Seneca House Advisors Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 2.7% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 58.1% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 15.4% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 33.7% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 387,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,649,000 after buying an additional 97,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.08. 681,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,991. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.66 and a fifty-two week high of $179.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

