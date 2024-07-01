Seneca House Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Seneca House Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. 1,750,350 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

