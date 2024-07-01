Seneca House Advisors Sells 1,884 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Seneca House Advisors cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. 3,536,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,000. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.62.
About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
