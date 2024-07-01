Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.90

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Senior Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Senior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.