SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $18.50 at DA Davidson

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on S. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.48.

NYSE S opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.59.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $55,935.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,958.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,032,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,499 shares of company stock worth $9,857,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

