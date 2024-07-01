ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72,495 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 4.6% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned about 0.24% of ServiceNow worth $381,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,034,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after acquiring an additional 371,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after acquiring an additional 271,153 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $788.96. 1,084,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,466. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $726.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $741.24.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

