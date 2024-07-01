Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $2,048,740.47 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $2,048,740.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,873 shares in the company, valued at $35,807,688.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,955.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $168,533.70.

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $325,061.45.

Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL opened at $88.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $500.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Stories

