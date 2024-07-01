SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SHIMAMURA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHAOF remained flat at C$48.76 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$52.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.15. SHIMAMURA has a 1-year low of C$48.26 and a 1-year high of C$48.76.
SHIMAMURA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SHIMAMURA
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for SHIMAMURA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMAMURA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.