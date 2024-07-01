SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHAOF remained flat at C$48.76 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$52.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.15. SHIMAMURA has a 1-year low of C$48.26 and a 1-year high of C$48.76.

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of clothing and fashion related products in Japan and Taiwan. It offers fashion to practical clothing, bedding, and interior goods; head-to-toe fashion for ladies and men including shoes and fashion accessories; baby and children's products; and knickknacks and fashion accessories.

