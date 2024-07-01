Short Interest in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Rises By 52.7%

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,500 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the May 31st total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aclarion Stock Down 4.4 %

Aclarion stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. Aclarion has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 2,554.98% and a negative net margin of 10,246.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclarion, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACON Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.40% of Aclarion at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

