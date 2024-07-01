Short Interest in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Rises By 52.7%

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,500 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the May 31st total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Aclarion Stock Down 4.4 %
Aclarion stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. Aclarion has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.
Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 2,554.98% and a negative net margin of 10,246.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclarion
Aclarion Company Profile
Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aclarion
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.