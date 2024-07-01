Short Interest in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Drops By 55.6%

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of bleuacacia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLEU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bleuacacia Price Performance

BLEU stock remained flat at $10.74 during midday trading on Friday. bleuacacia has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $81.19 million, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ( NASDAQ:BLEU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

