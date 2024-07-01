Short Interest in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Declines By 51.5%

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the May 31st total of 170,400 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 404,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blue Star Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSFC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.00. 1,257,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,447. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. Blue Star Foods has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a negative return on equity of 344.42%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meats and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, Lubkin's Coastal Pride, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, TOBC, and Little Cedar Farms brands.

